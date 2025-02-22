Touching Moment Blue Jackets Crowd Sings Happy Birthday To Johnny Gaidreau's Son

There have been quite a few emotional moments inside of Nationwide Arena — home of the Columbus Blue Jackets — as the team continues to honor the memory of late Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau.

On Saturday night, there was another such moment, and I'll warn you in advance: it might be tough to watch this one without getting a little misty-eyed or getting a lump in your throat.

The Jackets hosted the Blackhawks on Saturday in the team's first game back in action after the 4 Nations Face-Off, a tournament that Gaudrea would have certainly played in and was honored throughout with his uniform hanging in Team USA's locker room and worn by Mike Eruzione, captain of the 1980 Miracle On Ice team.

Saturday just happened to be Johnny Gaudreau's son Johnny Jr.'s first birthday, and the crowd at Nationwide Arena decided to make it very special by singing "Happy Birthday" to him.

Alright… who's chopping onions?

Man, what a moment. I think they're already aware, but there's no doubt that the Gaudreau family is a special one to the people of Columbus (and beyond, of course). It's incredible what an impact Gaudreau had in his two seasons wearing a Blue Jackets sweater.

Little Johnny might be a bit too young to remember this moment for himself (thank goodness for video), but I can assure you that everyone in that crowd — especially the Gaudreaus — will remember that moment forever.

Gaudreau, and his brother Matthew, will almost certainly be honored ahead of one of the biggest games in Jackets history when they take on the Detroit Red Wings on March 1 at Ohio Stadium. This marks the franchise's first trip outdoors, but will also have major playoff implications as the two teams are currently battling for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.