Toto's Tidy Toilets: Mercedes Has The Cleanest Toilets In F1, Maybe The World

Buc-ee's might need to up their game...

I'm always on the hunt for the cleanest bathrooms I can find, even if I don't need them then and there. I just like to take a mental note just in case I have to use it in a "Break Glass In Case of Emergency" situation.

Now, thanks to what Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff talked about at the Autosport Business Exchange: New York event this week before the United States Grand Prix, I know that his team has the cleanest bathrooms in the paddock.

Maybe even the world.

Take a seat, Buc-ee's.

During the chat, Wolff talked about how he wanted the team's hospitality area to be in tip-top shape, considering only select people, like sponsors, get to visit it. Plus, he noted that visitors expect a certain level of class because it's Formula 1, and he talked about shooting for Michelin-quality meals.

But after that Michelin-quality meal, you might need to make a quick pit-stop.

It turns out that Toto (which, coincidentally, is a brand of toilet) is so adamant about the cleanliness in hospitality crappers that he personally demonstrated how he wanted them cleaned.

"We hired a hygiene manager and we had a whole team, and I said to them, 'Okay, I'm going to explain to you how this goes.'"

Wolff said that he even showed them the finer points of using a toilet brush.

Proper toilet cleaning is important, but if you only do it once per weekend, it's not going to get you very far. This is why Wolff says they have an intense toilet scrubbing regimen.

On Fridays during practice? Toilets are getting cleaned every fifteen minutes.

On Saturday for qualifying? Every five minutes.

On race day? Those porcelain bowls are getting cleaned after every single use.

Those things must be immaculate. It sounds like they keep those loos squeaky clean enough to prepare spacecraft parts.

Maybe there's another team somewhere on the grid that maintains their s--tters better than Mercedes does, but that seems like a tough bar to clear.