Torpedo Bats Are Flying Off The Shelves After Yankees Slug Fest

Welcome to the year of the torpedo bat in Major League Baseball.

After a weekend that saw the New York Yankees beat the Brewers' brains in to the tune of 32-12 in two games, MLB players are beating down the doors at Chandler Bats looking to get their hands on the hottest bat in baseball, South Florida sports media veteran Andy Slater reported Monday morning.

The Florida-based bat company told Slater that the Yankees onslaught didn't just catch the attention of MLB players. "We have international and high-school players reaching out too," the rep told Slater.

However, keep in mind that Aaron Judge, who is on pace to hit 216 home runs, isn't using the torpedo bat from Chandler. He's using the AJ99 bat that was specially designed for the home run king. Those wood bats retail for $210.

The Yankees make the torpedo bat all the rage across baseball

After going 0-for-3 on Opening Day against the Brewers, Jazz Chisholm exploded on Saturday and Sunday when he went 5-for-9 with three home runs, six RBI and a viral star for a screenshot of him holding the torpedo bat.

"There seems to be a lot of confusion about the Yankees new torpedo-style bats, but they are perfectly legal. MLB bats must be made from one piece of solid wood, be no more than 2.61 inches in diameter at their thickest part, and not exceed 42 inches in length. No problems here," sports and business writer Joe Pompliano tweeted Sunday.

And that's how a baseball bat company goes viral in one weekend.

As of Monday morning, "torpedo bats" were the No. 3 Google Trend in the United States.

Are the torpedo bats being used by the Yankees fair?

Remember, it's not just the Yankees who are using the torpedo bat. Buster Olney reported over the weekend that the Braves put in an order for the torpedoes after watching what the Yankees did to the Brewers on Saturday.

We've officially entered an arms race.