Toronto Blue Jays George Springer Suffers Embarrassing Tag While Hopping on Base

Outfielder performs 'Jump Around' while on third base

George Springer, the Toronto Blue Jays' seasoned outfielder, pulled off an absurd blooper against the Oakland A’s on Sunday, getting tagged out while inexplicably hopping like a fool at third base.

Alejandro Kirk’s sharp double in the fifth inning sent Springer hustling from first to third.

For reasons known only to him, Springer decided to bounce in place at third, blind to the tag.

With the instincts of a hawk, A’s third baseman Max Schuemann nailed the tag mid-hop, securing the inning-ending out. Oakland’s challenge flipped the umpire’s blown call, and when the replay lit up Rogers Centre, fans grumbled at Springer’s boneheaded stunt.

The highlight of the game was both a good play by Schuemann and a facepalming move by Springer.

After the game, Blue Jays skipper John Schneider shared some insight on Springer's unusual hop that cost Toronto.

"Georgie kind of tweaked his left ankle a little bit," Schneider said.

"I kind of saw the whole thing unfold. He wasn't dancing, he wasn't doing anything crazy, he was just kind of testing his ankle out. It's the blessing and the curse of replay. He's sitting there safe and he popped off the base. He was as (upset) as anyone. And he's about as smart of a base runner as we have."

It took more than a lucky defensive play to stop the Blue Jays, who went on to beat Oakland, 8-4.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela