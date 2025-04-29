Toronto Argonauts Get First Dibs On Shedeur Sanders If He Goes To CFL

The Toronto Argonauts have called dibs on Shedeur Sanders — just in case the NFL thing doesn't work out.

The Canadian Football League team has added the former Colorado quarterback to its negotiation list after his massive slide in the NFL Draft. Sanders was ultimately selected in the fifth round (No. 144 overall) by the Cleveland Browns.

In the CFL, each team is permitted to compile a 45-player negotiation list, holding said players' rights if they would like to sign with the league. Teams can add, remove or trade said players from their negotiation list as they please. By adding Sanders to their list, the Argos will have the right to sign the QB first if he decides to follow the path of Johnny Manziel and go to the CFL.

READ: Clay Travis Dismantles Sports Media For Pushing Racism Narrative About Shedeur Sanders, NFL Draft

That signing, however, will not happen this year, as the CFL season starts in June, and Sanders will be busy trying to make the Browns' roster. And that will be a task in itself.

With Deshaun Watson recovering from his second Achilles tear, Sanders will compete with three other QBs — Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel — for a spot on the roster. Unless he really blows them away in camp this summer, he's realistically competing for a spot on the practice squad.

Once thought to be a surefire first-round pick, Sanders' stock plummeted in the NFL Draft, reportedly because of the way he handled himself during the pre-draft process.

"Shedeur Sanders just torpedoed himself. His attitude off the field at the combine, and his dad didn't help him, either," former Cincinnati Bengals QB Boomer Esiason said on Monday. "…I know this after talking to three different personnel people in the NFL this weekend: They didn't even have him on their board. … I don't want this entitled person on our team. And I don't blame them."

More bad news for Sanders: the absolute highest-paid CFL players make about $600,000 a year, which is less than the NFL league minimum and certainly less than he made in college. So if he were to go that route, he might need to budget a little better.