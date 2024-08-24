Manager Torey Lovullo Takes BP At Fenway To Determine D-Backs' Fantasy Football Draft Order

As teams prepare for another grueling season of fantasy football, it's time to determine the ever-crucial draft order. While some leagues opt for a random draw, others get a little more creative with their selection process — and on Friday, Torey Lovullo brought us one of the best ideas yet.

The Arizona Diamondbacks manager took batting practice at Fenway Park to set the team's fantasy football draft order. Each ball during Lovullo's turn in the cage was numbered, and the distance he hit each of them determined a player's draft position, NESN's Tom Caron reported.

Lovullo hit the wall at Fenway Park with pitcher Merrill Kelly's ball, so Kelly gets to pick first in the D-backs' fantasy football draft. Poor Joc Pederson's ball was popped up, so he'll go last.

All things considered, it was a respectable showing from Lovullo, who hasn't played professional baseball in nearly 25 years. Granted, the now-59-year-old batted .224 during his eight MLB seasons, so hitting was maybe never really his forte.

But at least he fared way better than ESPN reporter Field Yates, who dislocated his shoulder during his quest to earn the top fantasy football draft pick this week.

Poor Field.

Regardless of how their fantasy football draft shakes out, though, the D-backs are one of the hottest teams in baseball. The defending World Series runners-up have compiled a 15–5 record in August, and they're 24–8 since the All-Star break. Friday's 12-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox marked the club's fourth-straight win.

Arizona has climbed its way to the second-place spot in the NL West — just four games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers as we head into the last month of the regular season.

And if there's anything more exciting than fantasy football, it's postseason baseball.