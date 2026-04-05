Tony Vitello Erupts for First MLB Ejection as Giants Melt Down Late

If Sunday offered any indication, the Tony Vitello era promises to be loud and anything but boring.

Tony Vitello spent years pumping grit into the Tennessee Vols' baseball squad.

On Sunday in San Francisco at Oracle Park, Vitello brought that same energy to the big leagues, where he picked up his first MLB ejection in classic fashion.

It took just ten games for the Giants’ rookie skipper to find himself headed for an early exit. Here's how it went down …

READ: Tony Vitello And A Bowl Of Frosted Flakes Will Tell You Everything, Giants Fans

With San Francisco clinging to a 2-1 lead in the seventh, DH Jerar Encarnacion topped a weak dribbler toward the mound.

Mets reliever Huascar Brazoban fielded it but could not complete the play cleanly, yet first base umpire Dave Rackley ruled Encarnacion out for interference for running inside the lane.

That call set everything in motion, as Vitello quickly emerged from the dugout and made a beeline for Rackley.

Going a step too far, Vitello went chest to chest with the umpire and unleashed a stream of profanity. His cap came off during the exchange, and within seconds, Rackley signaled for the ejection.

The Oracle Park crowd responded with a mix of cheers and boos as Vitello was escorted off the field.

While Vitello's approach may draw some side-eyes at the MLB level, it is also exactly what the Giants signed up for when they brought him in.

In the aftermath of the ejection, the Giants lost their footing, and the Mets took full advantage in a disastrous eighth inning, pushing across four runs to secure a 5-2 win. The loss dropped San Francisco to 3-7 to open the season.

The Vitello Effect is already making itself felt. He is not just managing a ballclub, but setting a tone that tends to follow him wherever he goes. If Sunday offered any indication, the Tony Vitello era promises to be loud and anything but boring.

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