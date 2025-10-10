Tony Stewart Calls NHRA Faceoff With Wife Leah Pruett a 'Lose-Lose Situation’

Let's all be glad it's Stewart in this situation and not us

NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart says he's making sure he's got a nice couch at home if he winds up winning a drag race against his wife, Leah Pruett, when the two go head-to-head during the next NHRA season.

Stewart has been out of NASCAR for quite a bit, and his focus has turned to drag racing, where he owns a team called — would you believe? — Tony Stewart Racing, which Pruett drives for.

However, despite owning that team, Stewart races for a totally different one, Elite Motorsports, something that can happen in motorsports. We see it now with Denny Hamlin driving for Joe Gibbs Racing while being the co-owner of 23XI Racing.

But luckily for Hamlin, there's no chance he'll have to race his wife.

Stewart, on the other hand, is not quite as lucky.

"I’ve always looked at it as it’s a double loss for me, that I can’t win no matter what," Stewart said, per the Associated Press. "If I win, I get kicked to the couch is what I always jokingly told everybody. And if I get beat by her, then all I do is get all the messages from my buddies about how my wife kicked my (rear)."

That's a great conundrum, isn't it? I can't imagine being in that situation. A couple of months ago, my fiancée and I were playing Mario Kart. She was about to win, until I hit her with a red shell and beat her to the finish line.

It still comes up from time to time.

So, no, I can't fathom what would happen if I had taken a win from her in a race that actually matters. I'd probably be sleeping in the dog house.

We don't even have a dog house. I'd have to buy one to sleep in.

Best of luck to Stewart and Pruett whenever they meet at the dragstrip.

I'm just happy it's him and not me.