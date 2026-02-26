MLB's Tommy Pham Takes Idiot CA Governor Deep Over Ridiculous SAT Comments

Add Tommy Pham to the pantheon of OutKick heroes for wiping his behind with Gavin Newsom.

The free agent MLB outfielder took a flamethrower to the California governor after Newsom's recent comments during a trip to Atlanta where he sat with Mayor Andre Dickens and unleashed an absolute masterclass of coastal elite pandering.

The slick-haired politician looked at a Black audience and decided his best play was to brag about being uneducated.

WATCH:

Newsom actually looked at the crowd and said, "I'm not trying to impress you."

‘Newscum’ followed that up by claiming, "I'm just trying to impress upon you, 'I'm like you. I'm not better than you.' I'm a 960 SAT guy."

To cap it all off, Newsom added, "I can't read." Enter Tommy Pham.

The MLB journeyman is famous for slapping a guy over a fantasy football dispute, so it's clear Pham does not care about sounding politically correct.

Pham saw the viral clip and immediately took to his Instagram Stories to call out the absurd bigotry of low expectations.

Pham posted a screenshot of the video and destroyed the California governor.

He wrote, "I can't relate, I was a straight A student and scored well on my SAT, he thinks black [people] are dumb."

The baseball vet was not finished exposing the fraud.

Pham brought more receipts: sharing another clip of Newsom on a podcast with two White authors, bragging about speed reading their 200-page book.

Newsom told the writers, "You've written a hell of a book and I don't say that lightly, and a quick hour and a half, almost two hours, and trust me I don't ready very fast, but it reads at an unbelievable pace."

So the exact same guy playing the illiterate card in Georgia is suddenly a speed reader back in California.

Incredible work by Newsom … some of his best pandering yet.

The political fallout proved to be a total disaster.

Newsom's spokesperson Izzy Gardon had a massive meltdown in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Gardon cried that the backlash was just "MAGA-manufactured outrage" over the governor's dyslexia, and then completely lost the plot, stating, "The same people who excused or ignored Trump's racist ape video can go f**k themselves."

Kudos to Tommy Pham for taking Newsom deep.

And Newsom, if you're reading this, maybe stick to ruining California before going for the president's seat.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela