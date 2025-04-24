MLB's Tommy Pham Goes Low, Grabs Junk In Angels Fans’ Faces

Surprise, surprise … Tommy Pham is up to no good.

The MLB journeyman, playing in a Pirates uniform nowadays (his 10th team), made a surprising grab during Wednesday's game in Anaheim against the Angels.

Going for a ball traveling down the line toward left field in the fifth, Pham picked it up and was irked when a fan very lightly made contact with him near the field-level seating.

Pham initially didn't make a fuss about the unexpected fan interaction, but he kept looking in the direction of the fans.

The MLB vet mimicked grabbing his junk with a few pumps in the air, looking over at the Angels fan who had reached over the wall … typical Pham behavior.

"Well, there Tommy Pham says hello to the crowd," noted the broadcaster as cameras saw Pham motioning at his junk.

Pham still appeared irked, motioning the fan to run at him if he wanted another interaction with the outfielder, which the Anaheim fan rejected.

WATCH:

Pham and the Pirates beat the Halos, 3-0. The outfielder should be careful when taunting a fan base … perhaps Anaheim could be his next destination.

