Star QB Caught On Camera Pulling Weird Move With Trash Can: WATCH

Montana State QB Tommy Mellott appeared to pull a bit of a bizarre move Monday night.

The Bobcats fell in the FCS national title game 35-32 to the North Dakota State Bison in a truly entertaining game.

Despite Mellott's best efforts to lead a heroic comeback, his squad fell just a bit short.

Maybe it was due to a little bad karma.

Tommy Mellott caught on camera flipping NDSU's trash can.

Late in the first half, Mellott scrambled to the sideline…..and that's where things got interesting. The super-talented dual-threat quarterback appeared to have plenty of time to stop running, and instead, chose a bit of a different option.

He jogged up to NDSU's trash can and just pushed it over for seemingly no reason at all. Maybe he really needed to hit the trash can to slow down.

Maybe he did it for the hell of it. I have no idea, but he was certainly caught on video doing it. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Interesting choice from Mellott, and it definitely didn't go unnoticed:

Honestly, I love it. It's not a secret I'm a fan of the Bobcats and Mellott (that's what happens after spending one year in Bozeman), but this is just funny.

Running up to a rival's trash can and flipping it over for no reason at all is hilarious. Then proceeding to lose the game makes it even funnier.

Like I said above, the man needed some good karma down the stretch, and maybe didn't get it due to this little stunt.

Props to Tommy for going out in entertaining fashion. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.