Star QB Shares Emotional Comments After Shocking National Title Loss: WATCH

Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott didn't hesitate when reacting to losing the FCS national title.

The Bobcats entered the FCS national title game a perfect 15-0 against 13-2 North Dakota State, and were favored to leave Frisco as national champions.

Things didn't go according to plan. NDSU was up 21-3 at halftime, and while Mellott pulled off some incredible second half heroics, the Bobcats still lost 35-32.

Tommy Mellott reacts to national title loss.

Mellott's college career ended Monday night in Frisco on the field, and he felt the better team was going home with a loss. He also took a moment to acknowledge God in his postgame press conference.

"This year was very special. Hats off to North Dakota State for beating us today. Unfortunately, I think the better team lost, but that's how it goes sometimes. It's football. That's why they play the game. You know, we just didn't play the right game. God is good in all circumstances, and I trust that," a visibly crushed Mellott said after the stunning loss.

You can watch his comments below starting around 4:50, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's truly too bad Mellott didn't get to end his historic FCS career with a national title. Montana State had an insane run this season, but like the dual-threat QB said, the game is played for a reason.

A team can be the favorite and undefeated and still be upset. That's the way sports work.

What's arguably most impressive is the fact Mellott nearly brought the Bobcats back from an 18-point deficit.

He finished the game with three total touchdowns and 330 yards of offense. The team fell just three points short of forcing OT and giving fans a legendary ending.

Mellott's incredible run in Bozeman is finally over, and it will be fascinating to see how he translates to the NFL. He's a true freak of nature athlete. It's hard to imagine he's not going to get a serious look after being the best player in the FCS. Hopefully, he finds success at the next level. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.