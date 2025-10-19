Tommy Fleetwood Shares How His Son Inspired Him To Victory In India After Magical Celebration

Tommy Fleetwood has had a truly unbelievable two-month stretch while checking off several different boxes in the career accomplishment category. Still, the moment he shared on the final green at the DP World India Championship on Sunday trumps all.

Fleetwood began Sunday's final round two shots behind tournament leader Keita Nakajima while also having to worry about the likes of Viktor Hovland and Shane Lowry hanging around the top of the leaderboard. The Englishman went on to fire a seven-under 65 to earn a two-shot victory, and later credited his son, Frankie, as his biggest motivator across the final 18 holes.

"We were at home last week and we were driving the buggy, playing golf together and he just said randomly said, 'Do you know what you've never done? You've never won a tournament that I've been able to run onto the 18th green,'" Fleetwood explained with a smile.

"I was like, ‘I’m writing that down,' I had that written down all week. That was really cool, that's what I wanted to do all day," Fleetwood concluded.

Both Tommy and Frankie were sure to make the most of their moment together on the final green.

Young Frankie became a fan favorite this past April at the Masters when he delivered an all-time interview during the Par 3 contest, telling folks at home he had been "trying my hardest" to hit the green after finding the water with his shot earlier in the day.

As for the elder Fleetwood, he has put together a two-month stretch for the ages. In August, he won the Tour Championship, finally earning his maiden victory on the PGA Tour and taking home $10 million in the process. At the end of September, Fleetwood earned the most points of any player in the 2025 Ryder Cup while leading Team Europe to victory at Bethpage Black, and followed that up with the victory in India, his eighth title on the European circuit.