Video Showing Tommy Fleetwood Refusing To Watch Keegan Bradley's Winning Putt Is Not For The Faint Of Heart

You can't watch this video and not feel for Tommy Fleetwood.

Just when you thought Tommy Fleetwood choking away the Travelers Championship couldn't possibly feel worse, we've now got an alternate video of him refusing to watch Keegan Bradley's winning putt on the 72nd hole, and it's a total gut punch.

Fleetwood began Sunday's final round in Connecticut with a three-shot lead, and while he squandered it away early, he settled into the round and re-took a two-shot advantage with seven holes to play.

After making a bogey on the 16th hole that Bradley matched with a par, Fleetwood needed to two-putt from just outside 40 feet on the final hole to, at worst, get into a playoff with Bradley. The Englishman hit his birdie putt more than six and a half feet from the hole, outside where Bradley had a birdie putt, and proceeded to miss his par putt.

It felt inevitable that Bradley would make his birdie putt and solidify Fleetwood's latest choke on the PGA Tour, which is exactly what happened.

The broadcast and countless highlights of Bradley's winning putt were already tough to watch for any Fleetwood fans out there, but a new alternate angle shared by CBS is like watching a real-life nightmare unfold as the 34-year-old couldn't even watch on.

With his T-2 finish at the Travelers, Fleetwood has recorded 42 Top 10 finishes in 159 starts on the PGA Tour, which is the most by any player without a win in the last 40 years.

Even with the truly ridiculous winless streak that Fleetwood has built up, it's hard to imagine that he goes his entire career without winning on the PGA Tour. It's also hard to imagine that he ever has a better chance of getting that monkey off of his back than starting a final round with a three-shot advantage.