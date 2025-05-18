Tommy Fleetwood Nearly Takes Out Volunteer, Gets Crazy Bounce Off Rocks For Improbable Eagle At PGA: Watch

Tommy Fleetwood may have started his final round at the PGA Championship over par and nowhere close to contention, but the Englishman still managed to create some fireworks on Sunday.

After playing his first six holes of the day at even par, Fleetwood carded an eagle on the very gettable Par 5 seventh hole. While his eagle will be just one of at least a handful the seventh hole will see during the final round, it's safe to say his was one-of-one.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

With just over 200 yards to the hole, Fleetwood pushed his approach shot to the right and toward the water hazard guarding the green. After his golf ball came within feet of taking out a volunteer standing next to the putting surface, it caught a rock in the hazard and conveniently bounced back towards the hole.

When you catch a break as fortunate as that one, you have no choice but to take advantage, and Fleetwood did just that by pouring in his 22-foot putt for eagle to move to two-under on his round.

Fleetwood has had a rough week at Quail Hollow, specifically with the putter as he ranks 68th in the field in that category, but he'll certainly remember the eagle he made on the seventh on Sunday, which will only help his paycheck grow in the right direction at the end of the day.

The 34-year-old is ranked 13th in the world yet is still without a win on the PGA Tour. Fleetwood has finished inside the Top 5 in each of the four major championships in his career, including two solo seconds at both the 2018 U.S. Open and 2019 Open Championship.