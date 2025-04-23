Tomi Lahren, Michele Tafoya Rip Nike Over Alleged Funding Of Puberty-Blocker Study

It appears that Nike, the sports apparel company whose purported #1 goal is to make great sneakers and clothes, is helping to fund a study on the use of puberty-blockers on children and how they affect athletic performance. Although Nike has yet to confirm its involvement, the company has not denied it, either.

Veteran journalist Michele Tafoya joined Tomi Lahren on "Tomi Lahren is Fearless" and the pair discussed the company's alleged contributions to the study.

"I think this is a big deal because the only reason I can think that Nike would be involved in this is to… be inclusive and include trans girls, again folks, biological boys, biological males, in girls' sports, so that they're not excluded. But, by doing that, you are excluding girls," Tafoya said.

"It's abusive to give children puberty-blockers. Why that even ever became a thing to me is so disgusting and reprehensible," Lahren added.

Lahren noted that Nike has a history of terrible practices and decision-making, but if they are truly funding a study like this, it's the company's worst offense to date.

"I've never been a fan of Nike [because of] their whole thing [with using] Chinese labor, and then you've got the Kaepernick-era… This, though, is by far the most egregious thing. And if Bud Light tanked because of the Dylan Mulvaney can, if Nike is indeed funding something like this, I don't know how people can look away," she said.

It remains to be seen how this could ultimately affect Nike, whose stock has fallen 50% since the start of 2024. At some point, the company has to address this study and confirm or deny their involvement. If they confirm it, they're going to have to explain exactly why they are involved.

Many people are probably very interested in that answer.