Tom Wilson and Brady Tkachuck Drop The Gloves In Matchup Of NHL's Biggest Heavyweights

Fans who came to watch the Ottawa Senators and Washington Capitals square off in the nation’s capital came for hockey, and stayed for the heavyweight fight.

Late in the first period, Senators left wing Brady Tkachuck and Capitals right wing Tom Wilson were on the ice. Now if you know anything about these two players its that they are both tough and always willing to throw down for a fight. (I think "dirty" is the word everyone besides their fans use, but I digress). Tkachuck has fought 35 times in his career , while Wilson has dropped the gloves 98 times (yowzers).

Surprisingly, two of the NHL’s grittiest guys had not crossed paths - until Monday night.

The two dropped the gloves and went at it, much to the delight of the crowd.

Given that these two heavyweight dudes were feeding each other knuckle sandwiches, I would have expected some blood or at least a tooth or two falling to the ice. But I guess when two masters at their craft square off, it's hard for one to gain a significant advantage on the other.

Tkachuck obviously ended with the take down, which is significant even if you don’t land as many haymakers. However, once the second period started, Wilson notched his 27th goal of the season on a power play.

Given that goals actually help you win games and get points in the standings, I think Wilson will gladly swap that for barely losing to Tkachuck. Plus, he’s already won dozens of fights in his career.