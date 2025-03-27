Tom Izzo: Winning NCAA Tournament Games ‘Doesn’t Turn Me On'

It's going to take a lot more than a spot in the Sweet 16 to get Tom Izzo excited.

The Michigan State head coach has 16 Elite Eights, eight Final Fours and a Natty to his name. So as Izzo prepares his No. 2-seeded Spartans to square up against the Ole Miss Rebels in the Sweet 16 on Friday night, it's just business as usual for him.

"Once you win a national championship, winning a tournament game means nothing," he said. "It doesn’t turn me on".

Respectfully, Coach, it should.

I get it. He's a competitor, he expects to win, he's never satisfied with less than the best, blah blah blah. But it has been a while since the 70-year-old coach has lifted that crystal NABC Trophy.

Izzo led Michigan State to a national championship win over the Florida Gators in 2000. For those who are very bad at math, that was a whopping 25 years ago — long before any of his current players were even born. Sure, Izzo has been to a championship game since then, but that was 16 years ago in 2009. The Spartans lost to 7-foot-tall Tyler Zeller and the North Carolina Tar Heels that year.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Tom Izzo has had so much NCAA Tournament success for a long enough time that he is now tied with Syracuse legend Jim Boeheim for the fourth-most wins in NCAA Tournament history.

So no disrespect to Coach Izzo, of course. He is a Hall of Famer. But maybe don't act like winning a Sweet 16 game is old news when your last national championship is — quite literally — old news.

The Spartans and Rebels are set to tip off at 7:09 p.m. ET on Friday.