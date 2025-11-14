This Mind-Blowing Tom Brady Stat Shows Just How Pathetic The Jets Really Are

A jaw-dropping Tom Brady stat has resurfaced, brutally underscoring just how far behind the Jets have fallen

Even in retirement, Tom Brady still owns the New York Jets .

Over 20 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots, the G.O.A.T. Played 39 games against the Jets in the regular season and playoffs, and won 31 of them (1-1 in playoffs). He threw for nearly 10,000 yards against New York to go with 60 touchdowns to just 16 interceptions.

That’s dominance by any stretch.

Brady retired after the 2022 season after winning six Super Bowls, playing his last three seasons with the Buccaneers and making the playoffs in all three attempts.

Meanwhile, the Jets have had a far less glamorous stretch of seasons, even with their arch nemesis gone.

We all know that the Jets have had trouble getting wins in the regular season, and haven’t reached the playoffs since 2010. It’s been a massive struggle for a franchise that is more likely than not cursed.

But this one stat puts in perspective just how incompetent the Jets have been since 2020.

No, that’s not a joke.

Since 2020, Brady has won a Super Bowl, played in seven playoff games, and won 32 regular season games.

And he retired after the 2022 season.

Meanwhile, the Jets have played in zero playoff games, and won less regular season games than Brady despite having nearly three more seasons of games to work with.

Such is the life of a Jets fan.

The inability of the Jets to do anything positive for a sustained amount of time is truly remarkable. We all thought Aaron Rodgers might turn things around, but that experiment ended quickly. Aaron Glenn doesn’t seem to be the solution, at least not yet.

New York has a chance to salvage their dignity by getting six more wins this season and finally eclipsing Brady in this condensed victory race.

But don’t count on it. We are talking about the Jets after all.

