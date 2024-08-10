Tom Brady Rocks Raiders Hat (Gasp!) In Morgan Wallen Concert Walkout

Country music star and chair-tossing champ Morgan Wallen has made his walkout one of the signature moments of his recent shows and to do so he has enlisted help from big names, like when he walked out at Arrowhead Stadium he was flanked by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, while Wallen himself wore a No. 7 jersey (Harrison Butker, of course, wears No. 7 for the Chiefs, but there are reports the jersey said "Wallen" on the back. Although if you had to pick a musician who would hit the stage in a Butker jersey, just to ruffle feathers, Wallen would be a good bet).

That's all well and good, but the big guns really came out for Wallen's show in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.

How's this for a walkout entourage?: Tom Brady and Mike Tyson.

The only way I can think of to top that is getting Gretzky and Jordan to join in.

But did you notice anything about Brady's head?

Yeah, it's handsome as hell, as per usual, but on top of it is a Raiders hat.

Of course, the GOAT agreed to become a minority owner of the team earlier this year, but of course, there have been long-standing rumors that Brady would play for the Raiders.

OutKick's Armando Salguero wrote back in May about how having Brady come out of retirement to play for the team is one of the only ways to fix the Raiders' long-time quarterback woes.

To fuel some of the rumors even more, just last month, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams talked about how much he'd like to Brady, even going so far as to say that TB12 is still better than "half these dudes in the league."

I don't know. It sure seems like a long shot, especially since Brady wearing a Raiders hat isn't that odd (although it sure looks odd) given his ownership stake in the team. Plus, he's gearing up to make his NFL broadcasting debut as a color commentator at Fox.

I think it would be a fascinating story if Brady decided — again — that he wasn't quite done, but I think we need to see more smoke than a Raiders hat at a Morgan Wallen concert before we say that there's any actual fire to that rumor.