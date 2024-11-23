Tom Brady Reportedly Played A Big Role In Michigan's Pursuit Of Bryce Underwood

Recruiting is a cut-throat game, where every school uses whatever means necessary to land recruits. In its pursuit of Bryce Underwood, the Michigan Wolverines played a trump card that no one had.

Underwood is the top quarterback in next year’s recruiting class, and he had originally committed to playing for the LSU Tigers. Additionally, he turned down an aggressive $10.5 million offer from Michigan when the Wolverines tried to flip him back to his hometown school.

However, Michigan wasn’t done pursuing the big prize of the class. Back in 1999, the Maize n’ Blue graduated some guy named Tom Brady. He had a respectable college career, and then went on to become the greatest quarterback - and arguably the greatest player - in NFL history. When he heard that his alma mater was trying to land Underwood, he jumped into the recruiting war.

According to CBS Sports , Brady had a FaceTime call with Underwood a few weeks ago, which started a relationship between the two gunslingers. The bond didn’t stop there; Brady said that should Underwood flip to Michigan, he would serve as a mentor and resource to Underwood during his Michigan career.

Of course, it took a couple of weeks before the high-school senior officially flipped to Michigan (ending a months-long process by Michigan), but Brady’s pitch certainly provided a huge boost. After all, how great could it be to have the G.O.A.T. just a phone call away to talk about anything football-related?

Brady often came in clutch at crucial moments in his career on the football field. It looks like he hasn’t lost that touch even though he’s retired.