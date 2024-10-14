Tom Brady Explains Why He'd 'Love' To Be The Quarterback For The Detroit Lions

Tom Brady couldn't help himself while watching the Detroit Lions and their offense pick apart the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. It got the future Hall of Famer dreaming of being the signal caller for this Detroit offense.

Brady, who was on the call for Fox in Dallas, couldn't stop raving about the Lions' offense from the broadcast booth.

"I would love to be [the] quarterback of this offense," Brady told play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt, who asked Brady how much fun he'd have playing in Detroit's system.

"There’s a lot of variety to choose from. … So when I look at this offense, it reminds me of what great offense should be in the NFL. This is a great blueprint, they’re under center a lot. A lot of it’s play-action pass, a lot of it’s deception, so, it really slows that defense down, and you see the benefits of it," Brady continued.

While the obvious joke here is to suggest Jared Goff should watch his back for Brady to come out of retirement, Brady loving a Detroit Lions offense so much he said he'd "love" to be the team's signal caller is a true sign of the times.

Brady played 22 seasons in the NFL and during his career that spanned between 2000 and 2022, the Lions made the playoffs just three times and lost each game. Across those 22 seasons, Detroit managed to record just six seasons with a winning record. In 2008, Detroit went 0-16 before following that up with a 2-14 campaign a year later.

Times have certainly changed in the NFL.

The Lions are seen as an offensive juggernaut under head coach Dan Campbell being led by a quarterback in Jared Goff who was a slightly above-average player during his final couple of seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.

Oh, and now the greatest quarterback of all time wants to be a Detroit Lion.