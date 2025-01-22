Tom Brady Shuts Down Rumors About Him Leaving NFL Broadcast Booth After Just One Season

When Tom Brady officially became a minority owner - a 5% owner to be exact - of the Las Vegas Raiders in October 2024, it led many to bring up the idea that there was a conflict of interest with him being in the NFL broadcast booth with FOX. That conflict of interest then led to rumors beginning to swirl that the future Hall of Famer could look to get out of his reported multi-year contract after the 2024 season, his first in the booth.

According to the man himself, there isn't one ounce of truth to those rumors.

Brady joined ‘The Herd’ with Colin Cowherd on Wednesday, which is a FOX program, and addressed the rumors after Cowherd sarcastically brought them up.

Cowherd joked that it "breaks my heart" that they'll only get to work together for one NFL season.

"It's hard for me, too. I thought it was a great run," Brady said entirely sarcastically. "One solid year. You know, there's time for new things, and I figured this has been totally mastered at this point."

While Brady could have left it at that, he got serious about the rumors, and made it clear that he had no plans to go anywhere anytime soon.

"I don't know where it comes from," Brady explained. "I know it always says, 'Sources close to Brady' or whatever. But I've had the best time at Fox, and I've loved every time going in the booth and working with such great people."

"I've loved just the whole process and diving into different teams," Brady continued. "It's been a lot of growth for me in one year, and I really can't wait to see what it looks like in Year 2 and way beyond that. I got nine years left on my deal," Brady said. "Maybe longer. You never know. If Fox wants me, then I want to go."

Brady will be on the call for Sunday's NFC Championship Game on FOX between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles. He'll then make his Super Bowl debut, as a broadcaster, that is, on February 9 when The Big Game heads to New Orleans.