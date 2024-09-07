Tom Brady Joins Fox Big Noon Halftime Show Prior To NFL Broadcasting Debut, Needs To Loosen Up A Bit

Well, the first half between Michigan and Texas on Fox's Big Noon Kickoff was a bit of a dud with the #3 Longhorns just pummeling the #10 Wolverines, 24-3, over the first two quarters.

But the real star of the show, believe it or not, was the halftime show. What is this, the Super Bowl??

While the game left a lot to be desired, Fox rolled out a star-studded halftime show that started with massive Texas fan and star actor Matthew McConaughey and was followed by an interview of former Michigan quarterback and NFL analyst Tom Brady.

Brady begins his NFL broadcasting on Sunday, calling the Cleveland Browns-Dallas Cowboys matchup for Fox in the late afternoon window.

It's arguably the most-anticipated broadcasting debut in sports history and fans got a taste of Brady's style during the halftime show.

I've said before that I believe Tom Brady will be an excellent NFL broadcaster. He obviously knows football better than perhaps anyone on the planet. Plus, he showed that he has the personality for television during "The Roast of Tom Brady."

That being said, he looked a bit stiff and mechanical during the halftime interview. He's as poised as anyone, but the key for him coming off well to viewers is going to be loosening up a bit out there.

Now, it's a lot different to do an interview that's just a preview of a game as opposed to calling an actual game with constantly moving action.

Ultimately, Tom Brady is going to be just fine. But this served as a reminder that everything requires practice and repetition. Even the GOAT isn't immune to needing a little time to adjust.

We'll see on Sunday, officially, just how good he is.

But be prepared to give him some time to settle in.