Tom Brady Enjoyed Himself On Field Prior To Broadcast Of 49ers-Saints

The greatest football player of all-time, Tom Brady, is making his transition from the field to the booth for the 2024-25 NFL season.

He officially began his broadcasting career Sunday night, calling part of the San Francisco 49ers-New Orleans Saints preseason contest.

But before the game, Brady hit the field and chatted up players, coaches, executives and fans. And he seemed to be having a great time being on the field, even though he wasn't playing.

He even threw a few passes.

It's going to be interesting to see how Brady transitions to the broadcasting booth from the field, but I wouldn't bet against him.

He obviously knows football better than perhaps anyone on the planet. Plus, he showed that he has the personality for television during "The Roast of Tom Brady."

I wouldn't expect anything but excellence from Brady in the booth for Fox this fall.

The biggest question, though, is whether Brady is really done playing football.

This is already his second retirement and the first one didn't last long. Obviously, the second has already outlasted that one, given that he didn't play last year.

But he's talked within the past few weeks about a potential return to the field, and it's easy to see why.

There are some bad quarterback situations around the NFL and Brady could certainly still play well enough to be a Top 15 quarterback, at worst.

Plus, it might appeal to him to come back in the middle of the season, since he's now 47 years old.

I wouldn't bet on Brady returning to the NFL this season, but I wouldn't 100% rule it out, either.

Guys like Brady have a competitive spirit that's nearly impossible to ever turn off. He probably misses competing at the highest level on the NFL field.

If he does stay retired, though, NFL fans will benefit from his incredible knowledge of the game during broadcasts and his sense of humor should provide some entertainment.

On the field or in the booth, having Tom Brady in the NFL is a good thing for everyone.