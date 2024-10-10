Tom Brady Donates $100k To Hurricane Milton Victims, Morons Call Him 'Cheap'

Tom Brady has announced that he will be making a donation of $100,000 to Hurricane Milton victims after the major storm caused incredible damage along the Gulf Coast of Florida.

The future Pro Football Hall of Famer explained that his six-figure donation will help get essentials and first aid to Floridians, many who are desperately in need. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneer signal caller also explained that the American food delivery company GoPuff will be matching his $100,000 donation as well.

READ: Hurricane Milton Shreds Tropicana Field's Roof in Scary Scene at St. Petersburg: VIDEO

"Keep those impacted by these storms in your prayers, look out for your neighbors, and continue to help out anyway you're able," Brady wrote. "Stay safe, and stay strong Florida.

Of course, people immediately got on Brady for only donating $100,000 and partnering with another company to make it a $200,000 donation.

Plenty of other people immediately pointed out that Taylor Swift announced that she would be donating $5 million to Hurricane Milton victims, while Dolly Parton and Walmart announced a multi-million dollar donation as well.

Of course, Brady could donate more. Hell, we all could, but his ‘measly’ $100k is certainly generous and the same folks who are acting like they are upset about it are the same ones who have donated exactly $0.00 to hurricane victims.

Hurricane Milton made landfall near Siesta Key, Florida late Wednesday night as a Category 3 storm with winds gusting up to 120 mph. More than 3 million people around the state of Florida were without power as of Thursday morning.

The storm has since been downgraded to a Category 1 storm while moving off the coast. All in all, more than 10 inches of rain has fallen so far in some parts of the Sunshine State with an additional 8 to 12 inches of rain possible in many areas.