Tom Brady Is Getting BLASTED For His Take On USMNT Soccer

Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. may be the GOAT of the football world, but his "futbol" knowledge could use a little work, if the internet has anything to say about it.

Brady was on the Men In Blazers podcast to talk a little footie, and the seven-time Super Bowl champion offered a little advice to the U.S. Men's National Team on how it could garner some excitement ahead of the 2026 World Cup happening on home soil.

No kidding, Tom!?

All the USMNT needs is the youngest player ever to be nominated for a Ballon d'Or at 17 years old or arguably the greatest soccer player to ever put on a pair of cleats (they call them boots over in England, because of course they do).

What a novel idea! I'm surprised our soccer federation didn't think of that themselves.

The internet decided to have an absolute field day with Brady after he delivered this take.

I understand where Brady is coming from with his take. America needs someone they can market as one of the game's brightest young stars.

Soccer is a global game and having an American be one of the faces of the sport would be such a boost towards growing the game in the States.

But you can't just wave a magic wand and make someone like Messi or Lamine Yamal appear out of thin air.

We have a group of young, talented players like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Gio Reyena, and Yunus Musah all playing for top-flight clubs in Europe, but I am sure the average American wouldn't be able to point them out walking down the street.

Part of that is a marketing problem and the other part is the fact that none of them play for their country during any major tournament that isn't the World Cup.

Whose fault is that? It's tough to say, but until that changes, I doubt soccer will move beyond being fifth banana in terms of sports popularity in the States.

But hey, I am really looking forward to the build-up to the World Cup next summer.

First Take and SportsCenter will be buzzing with topics like "what if LeBron played for the USMNT," or "what would a USMNT World Cup win mean for LeBron's legacy?"

You know what, on second thought, I'm good on waiting for next summer to roll around.