Tom Brady Is Backing AI Massage Tech, And Your Muscles Might Thank Him

Tom Brady, king of pliability, takes on AI recovery tech. Will it work?

The future is here, and Old Man Tom Brady still wants to keep beating Father Time.

The NFL’s GOAT has now gone all-in on artificial intelligence in sports recovery, thinking he's on the precipice of something big that could transform athletes' longevity.

On Wednesday, Brady appeared on Fox Business’ Claman Countdown to promote his new partnership with Aescape and CEO Eric Litman, backing what he calls the future of health and fitness: AI-driven massage tech.

For a guy all about muscle recovery, Brady may be stepping into the future of fitness after partnering with an AI massage company that looks like something out of Blade Runner.

Asked if he’d trust this kind of technology on his legendary throwing arm, Brady didn’t hesitate:

"Absolutely, I mean I want this to be in every locker room, in every training room, in every fitness facility all around the world."

For Brady, it’s still all about pliability, the famous "P-word" that carried him through his 30s and 40s in the NFL.

Truthfully, every guy past the age of 30 now marvels at Brady’s longevity.

Brady continued, "What we're not good at is making [muscles] long and pliable and unrestricted.

"For the amount of time that we'll spend in the gym, we need to spend an equal amount of time getting them back long and unrestricted so you can have a fluidity of movement throughout your day."

Of course, the interview wouldn’t be complete without a nod to his old coach.

Liz Claman joked about whether an AI massage could help Bill Belichick.

Brady laughed: "He could use it, hey, for him too. I know he's someone that always liked to work out but we gotta get him to get his muscles fly. Yes, anyone at any point we can help."

WATCH FULL CLIP:

Business looks to be boomin’ for Brady.

