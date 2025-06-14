Today's Slate Of College World Series Games Promises Another Dose Of Electric Action

How did I not know about the magic of Omaha until this year?

What are you doing with your Saturday afternoon? For your own sake, it should involve watching college baseball.

I get that the regular season can sometimes be meh, but thankfully, it's not the regular season anymore. It’s Omaha time boys and girls, which means the College World Series is underway.

I just got into watching the college baseball playoffs this year, and boy am I glad I did. The Regionals and Super Regionals rounds were full of intrigue and upsets, creating one of the most eclectic crops of Omaha participants in recent memory. Six different conferences got teams to this stage, giving us a perfect mix of Cinderellas, old-fashioned blue bloods, and current powers.

The action got started on Friday, with a pair of exceptional games. Coastal Carolina and Arizona were tied 4-4 in the eighth inning before the Chanticleers pulled away to win 7-4.

Oregon State and Louisville followed that off with a walk-off thriller. Beavers left fielder Gavin Turley hit a game-winning double after what was previously a pitcher's duel for the first 8 innings.

Now, we’ve got day two of the tournament upon us. UCLA will take Murray State, a team no one thought would be here, yet somehow found a way (first pitch is at 2. p.m.). To finish off the day, we’ve got a battle of the powerhouses, with tournament favorite Arkansas clashing with SEC foe LSU at 7 p.m.

I know college baseball might not be the sexiest or most well-known sport on today. But trust me, spending a few hours watching The Greatest Show On Dirt is well worth your time.

I’ll be tuning in. I hope you join me from afar.

Email me your thoughts on the tournament! john.simmons@outkick.com.