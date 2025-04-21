TNT Issues Apology After Stating Incorrectly That Former NBA Player Is Dead

"Inside the NBA" ranks among the best sports shows for a reason, delivering unfiltered commentary from Charles Barkley, Shaq, Ernie Johnson, and Kenny Smith.

Barkley, often at the heart of blunt conversations, sparked a fuss over the weekend with a question that prompted an apology from the program.

To his colleagues’ surprise, Chuck asked if former NBA player Billy Ray Bates was dead.

Bates, still alive at 68 and remembered for his 29-point playoff debut with the Portland Trail Blazers, played three seasons in the NBA from 1980 to 1983. He has largely faded from the zeitgeist since then. That is, until Cavs guard Ty Jerome put on a performance that harkened a call-back to Bates.

"Billy Ray Bates was built like a truck," Kenny Smith said.

"I wonder if he’s still alive?" Barkley asked. "It’s a fair question!"

"Not on national television!" Smith shot back. "Maybe under your breath. Maybe Google it."

"Not unless you know the answer," Johnson added. "You do not need to ask a question like that."

Making matters worse, Shaq incorrectly stated that Bates was dead, though he’s alive.

Barkley’s curiosity, often leading to face-palming moments, and Shaq’s misinformation forced an apology issued Monday. Ernie Johnson read the statement ahead of the Knicks versus Pistons game:

"We would like to issue a correction and an apology for something that happened last night on Inside the NBA. In the course of our discussion, we passed on some bad information that Billy Ray Bates had passed away.

"While it was inadvertent, it was inaccurate, insensitive, and inexcusable. We apologize to Billy Ray Bates and his family."

Barkley’s not everyone’s cup of tea, but he gets people talking.

