TKO's Professional Bull Riders League Lands On Fox Nation

Professional Bull Riders (PBR) will debut on Fox Nation this summer as the streaming service's first live sporting venture.

Earlier this year, TKO Group Holdings acquired PBR to operate alongside the UFC, WWE, and a forthcoming professional boxing league. Nothing says American sports like pro wrestling, bull riding, boxing, and mixed martial arts under one roof.

And considering TKO is run by some of the most innovative minds in media, business, and sports – Ari Emanuel, Nick Khan, and Dana White – the safe bet is for PBR to maximize its potential.

Moreover, Fox News, while not a traditional news outlet, also has the unique ability to sell the sport to a broad audience via shows like "Fox & Friends."

The "PBR Friday Night Live" series will begin on Fox Nation on August 8 from Sunrise, FL and will continue weekly through the fall with 10 broadcasts. The league’s championship opener will begin on October 24 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

PBR consists of more than 1,000 bull riders competing in more than 200 events annually. "The mix of athleticism, raw sport and entertainment has propelled growth for the sport’s live attendance, fan base and roster of brand partners," Fox Nation said in a press release Tuesday. "PBR welcomed 1.43 million fans to its events in 2024 and its broadcasts reach more than 288 million households in 67 countries and territories."

UFC president Dana White owns several bulls that participate in the league, including Dana White's Playmate.

