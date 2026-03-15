TJ Power Becomes Penn, Ivy League Legend With Ridiculous Performance Against Yale

Power drills two clutch late threes against Yale, forced overtime, and ultimately sent the Quakers to the NCAA Tournament.

The top-seeded Yale Bulldogs entered Sunday's Ivy League Tournament championship as favorites over third-seeded Pennsylvania, but that didn't take into account that Quakers forward TJ Power was about to play the game of his life.

Power wrote his name in the Ivy League record books with a game-tying three-pointer with less than 2 seconds remaining to send the game to overtime. That shot gave Power 40 points in the game, breaking the Ivy League championship game record of 38 points set by Bryce Aiken (Harvard) in the 2019 final vs. Yale.

Not only did Power hit the game-tying three, but he also made a three-point bucket with seven seconds remaining and scored Penn's final ten points of the second half. Yale had over a 95% chance to win the game (according to ESPN analytics) prior to Power's three-pointer with 7 seconds left to cut the lead to one.

And he wasn't quite done.

Yale's defense keyed on Power in overtime and limited his opportunities, but he managed to make a pair of trips to the free throw line and connected on 4-4 from the charity stripe in overtime (including two big free throws with 17 seconds left to stretch the Quakers' lead to 5 points). Penn would go on to win, 88-84, to snap Yale's streak of two straight Ivy League tournament championships.

Power finished with 44 points on 14-26 shooting, including 7-14 from 3 and a perfect 9-9 from the free-throw line. He added 14 rebounds, 2 assists, a block and a steal.

Penn won Ivy League Madness and punched its ticket to the 2026 NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018. The Quakers haven't won an NCAA Tournament game in over 30 years (beat Nebraska in the first round in 1994) but if TJ Power puts on a similar shooting display in the big dance, some highly-seeded team is going to need to be on upset alert.