T.J. Finley Arrested In Connection To Reported Stolen Vehicle, Tulane Makes Decision On Current Status

Tulane quarterback T.J. Finley was arrested on Wednesday in New Orleans for being in possession of stolen property, which is reportedly tied to a stolen vehicle.

According to a report from WVUE, Finley was arrested near Tulane's campus this week for the vehicle, which he told police that he had just recently purchased in the Atlanta area.

Finley did have a reported court appearance, where he was subsequently released. But, the news of his arrest has led Tulane to suspend the transfer quarterback while this process plays out.

"We are aware of the situation involving TJ Finley," Tulane announced. "He has been suspended from the football program pending the outcome of the case. Due to federal laws governing student privacy, we will not disclose any additional information regarding the student, including information related to the disciplinary proceedings."

This is obviously not the start Tulane had in mind when they signed him out of the transfer portal during the latest cycle. The former LSU and Auburn quarterback had most recently played at Texas State, after making a stop at Western Kentucky.

Now, with Tulane losing Darian Mensah, who transferred to Duke, the Green Wave were hoping that Finley would be the replacement needed to keep this offense rolling for head coach Jon Sumrall. The Tulane coach did speak with the media on Wednesday, but could not offer much more than the school had already said.

"Legally I can’t, I’m not in a position to be able to dive into it," Sumrall said. "When things happen off the field it’s unfortunate, and I’ll let the statement stick for what it is. But when guys make mistakes they have to have accountability."

Now the question is where the investigation goes from here, and what the future holds for T.J. Finley.

Obviously, Tulane is going to let the court proceedings play out, while the police investigation is ongoing. According to court records, he is due back in court on June 1 for his next appearance.