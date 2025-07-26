Titans WR Treylon Burks Makes Unreal One-Handed Grab, But At A Price

Burks is expected to miss the start of the season

We're right in the nougat center of NFL training camps, and to quote the great Hank Hill, "I'll tell you what," it's never too soon to get a highlight reel catch, which we got out of Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks.

Unfortunately, it came at a pretty hefty cost.

The Titans were holding a training camp practice inside Nissan Stadium with a nice smattering of fans in the stands for the occasion, and that's when Burks decided to put on a show.

Burks ran a route right up the sideline and out-dragged the DB covering him, but the pass to him had just a little bit too much mustard on it.

No problemo. The 25-year-old out of Arkansas, heading into his fourth NFL season, laid out for it and made an unbelievable one-handed grab that made the fans in attendance glad they showed up.

Unbelievable grab, but if you read the caption in that post, you'll know that while there was no problemo with the ball having a little too much on it, there was one problemo that was pretty apparent once Burks got back to his feet.

He was "a little gimpy," and insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero tag-teamed this one to reveal that Burks had suffered a broken clavicle, to the layperson, a broken collarbone.

Man, that is a bummer. You never want to get hurt in training camp and have to miss the start of the season. It happens, of course, but you want to do everything you can to tie that line between leaving everything out on the field and getting hurt.

However…

If it were to happen, I think I'd want to go out for a couple of weeks with a highlight reel catch.

I missed a bunch of middle school hockey games when I was a kid because I broke my arm after falling while pivoting from forward to backward.

That's way less cool.

It's a shame for Burks, who was surely hoping to see more action this season after appearing in just five games in 2024.

Here's to a speedy recovery.