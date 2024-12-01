Titans' Pregame Social Media Post Did Not Age Well; No One Is Having Fun

The Tennessee Titans are playing very bad football.

Down 28-7 to the Washington Commanders at halftime, the Titans showed no signs of life until their final drive of the half. Tennessee racked up 11 penalties (for 85 yards) in the half while allowing Rookie of the Year favorite Jayden Daniels to toss two touchdowns and completely control the time of possession.

And the only people feeling worse than Titans fans right now are the employees on Tennessee's social media team. Just before kickoff, they posted video of defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons hyping up the squad for battle. In the expletive-ridden speech, the two-time All-Pro told his teammates, "Have some mother*cking fun today, man! Have some f*cking fun!"

Big Jeff, I regret to inform you that no one is having fun.

Well, except for everyone wearing burgundy and gold in Landover, Maryland. And while all the replies to that post stated that obvious fact, the rest of social media wasn't kind either — with seemingly everyone ripping into the Titans for their embarrassing first-half performance.

Fans on X were also happy to remind the Titans' account that the organization traded All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown for a pack of Skittles two years ago and let top-3 running back Derrick Henry hop on a plane to Baltimore — handing all their hopes and dreams to a brand new head coach and a second-year quarterback who puts mayonnaise in his coffee.

But that's not the social media manager's fault. And as the person who used to run the Tennessee Titans' social accounts, I truly feel for the poor soul who's getting those notifications right now.

Unless, of course, the Titans stage a miraculous comeback in the second half. Then, they might actually have some of that fun that Jeffery Simmons was talking about.