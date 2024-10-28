Titans GM Delivers Message To Fans After Embarrassing Loss To Lions That Will Only Build Frustration

The Tennessee Titans were already in the conversation for the worst team in the NFL ahead of their Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions, but after getting obliterated 52-14 in the Motor City, they may have earned themselves the outright title.

While nobody expected the Titans to be anything close to a contender in the AFC heading into the season, not many had a 1-6 start to the Brian Callahan tenure in Nashville on their bingo cards either, yet here we are.

Through seven games this season, Tennessee has managed to lose by 16 or more points three times, but the 38-point loss in Detroit represented just how far off the franchise is when it comes to wanting to battle with legitimate Super Bowl contenders. The select few Titans fans who still had belief in this specific team surely jumped off that wagon after Sunday's loss.

Tennessee general manager Ran Carthon, who has seen the team win seven games since taking over ahead of last season, shared a message to Titans fans after yet another lopsided defeat on Sunday.

While there is nothing Carthon could say to calm the storm, the ‘just stay patient’ approach he went with will cause the fanbase to roll its collective eyes.

"My message for the fans would be just stay with us. We understand your frustration. We’re frustrated too. But we’re working diligently every day to get the next one. That’s what we’re going to do," Carthon told The Tennesseean. "For us to come in and have to flip the roster the way you have to to get it to a competitive point, and not be able to see the Ws in the win column, we understand. We understand the fanbase’s frustration. But I promise you we’re working as hard as we can to fix it and get it right."

When asked about what can be done to fix this roster for the remainder of the season, Carthon went an interesting route with his answer.

"From that standpoint, God only made so many talented football players. There’s only so many good football players that are available to you on the street. So if you’re not in the market for trading for them, then you have to keep churning the roster, keep working out guys," Carthon explained.

On the one hand, Carthon isn't wrong, there are only so many game-changing football players to go around, but the fact of the matter is that he's failed to acquire anywhere near enough to even make the Titans a competitive team.

Next up for the Titans is a matchup with the New England Patriots in what could be the least-anticipated game the NFL has seen in years.