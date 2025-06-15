Titans Delete Social Media Post Wishing Happy Father's Day To ‘Moms & Fatherly Figures'

This is what happens when copy-paste goes wrong.

It's a rough day for the Tennessee Titans' social media admin.

A graphic was posted on the official team account Sunday showing a mower on a football field with "Happy Father's Day" and a Titans logo on the field.

The caption read: "Happy Father's Day to all the Titans moms and fatherly figures!"

Um. What?

The team has since deleted the post, but as we all know, screenshots last forever.

As the former Titans social media manager, I can tell you exactly what happened here. A graphic designer created this image weeks ago, and the social media admin scheduled it to post promptly at 8:30 a.m. on Father's Day — copying and pasting the same caption he or she used on Mother's Day.

Unfortunately, though, the admin forgot to change one of the words, creating a bizarre, confusing message that made it appear they were just trying to send some sort of non-traditional-family-inclusive message. Regular Dads, you can kick rocks!

This poor social media employee probably scheduled that very simple Father's Day tweet last month and didn't think twice about it until his or her phone started exploding with notifications at 8:32 a.m. What a way to wake up on an off-season Sunday!

As of 2 p.m. ET, the Titans have not even bothered to re-send a Father's Day greeting. They've moved on to celebrating Tyjae Spears' birthday and "615 Day." For those unfamiliar, 615 Day an annual celebration on June 15 where Nashvillians get to enjoy special festivities, concerts and food specials in honor of the Music City's area code.

It's fun for the whole family — including the moms and fatherly figures.