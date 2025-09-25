Titans CB Barks At Texans WR Nico Collins, Coach Walks Back The Beef

Two winless teams face off ... who will stink more?

The Titans are 0-3. The Texans are 0-3. Two winless teams in the AFC South, each searching for a way out.

Tennessee cornerback L’Jarius Sneed has not kept it quiet ahead of their Week 4 face-off.

During media availability this week, reporters asked about his assignment against Texans WR1 Nico Collins.

Sneed leaned back, paused, and replied: "Who?" He let the silence hang, then flashed a smile. Sneed knew exactly what he was doing.

Collins is not hard to identify.

Through three games this season, he has 14 catches for 181 yards and two touchdowns.

When asked about Sneed’s jab, Collins stayed cool. "He knows who I am," Collins responded. "That’s crazy."

"I’m a dog, you know what I’m saying," Collins added. "I’m just me. I don’t say much. I just play. You can talk all you want. I’m not hearing it. Just line that bleep up."

Last year, he finished with 68 receptions for 1,006 yards and seven scores, becoming C.J. Stroud’s most trusted option.

Not everyone in Tennessee co-signed the approach. On Thursday, Titans cornerbacks coach Tony Oden stepped in.

"It definitely wasn't an egging on," Oden explained. "Obviously, I respect Nico, and so does he (Sneed) and everyone in our room. But it's not about that, it's about us."

Now two winless teams take the field.

Sunday will reveal whether Sneed’s "Who?" was empty noise or the spark that lit Houston’s first win.

