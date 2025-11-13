Timberwolves Coach Takes Dig At JJ Redick, Lakers Coach And Podcaster

Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch took a shot at former podcaster turned Lakers coach, JJ Redick.

Redick played for years but never coached before taking the Lakers' head coaching job in 2024. Speaking with Zach Lowe this week on Lowe’s podcast, Finch made a light comment about Redick’s past behind the microphone.

"Podcasters certainly think it’s a worthy profession … just look at Redick," Finch said. "I bet you three-quarters of these people are gonna go home and do a podcast tonight. I mean, it’ll qualify you to coach the Lakers." The crowd reacted to Finch’s joke about Redick, who also came from a background of commentating for ESPN.

Redick previously co-hosted a podcast with LeBron James and had no coaching experience before being hired to lead LeBron’s team ahead of veteran candidates.

In his first season as head coach, Redick led the Lakers to a 48-34 record before being eliminated by Minnesota in the first round of the playoffs.

It was a clean shot from a coach who’s earned his stripes.

Finch is in his sixth season as T-Wolves coach, previously won a D-League championship, and eliminated Redick’s team from the postseason.

Redick isn't expected to take the high road when he eventually responds — frequently fiery in front of the media. Critics of the Lakers also argue that Redick relies heavily on LeBron James’ decisions and has benefited from the addition of Luka Doncic in his first year as coach.

Of course, the onus falls more on the Lakers, who recently came under new management, for hiring Redick, though the coach's potential is still unclear.

Redick signed a four-year deal with the Lakers, estimated at $45 million.

