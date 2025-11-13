Timberwolves Coach Takes Dig At JJ Redick, Lakers Coach And Podcaster

JJ Redick's past as a podcaster gets a spotlight from Timberwolves coach.

Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch took a shot at former podcaster turned Lakers coach, JJ Redick.

Redick played for years but never coached before taking the Lakers' head coaching job in 2024. Speaking with Zach Lowe this week on Lowe’s podcast, Finch made a light comment about Redick’s past behind the microphone.

DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 25: Former NBA player JJ Redick works for ESPN at Ball Arena on December 25, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

"Podcasters certainly think it’s a worthy profession … just look at Redick," Finch said. "I bet you three-quarters of these people are gonna go home and do a podcast tonight. I mean, it’ll qualify you to coach the Lakers." The crowd reacted to Finch’s joke about Redick, who also came from a background of commentating for ESPN.

Redick previously co-hosted a podcast with LeBron James and had no coaching experience before being hired to lead LeBron’s team ahead of veteran candidates.

In his first season as head coach, Redick led the Lakers to a 48-34 record before being eliminated by Minnesota in the first round of the playoffs.

DENVER, COLORADO - APRIL 10: Head coach Chris Finch of the Minnesota Timberwolves watches as his team plays the Denver Nuggets during the first quarter at Ball Arena on April 10, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

It was a clean shot from a coach who’s earned his stripes.

Finch is in his sixth season as T-Wolves coach, previously won a D-League championship, and eliminated Redick’s team from the postseason. 

Redick isn't expected to take the high road when he eventually responds — frequently fiery in front of the media. Critics of the Lakers also argue that Redick relies heavily on LeBron James’ decisions and has benefited from the addition of Luka Doncic in his first year as coach. 

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 09: (L-R) Luka Doncic #77 hugs head coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers against the Dallas Mavericks during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center on April 09, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Of course, the onus falls more on the Lakers, who recently came under new management, for hiring Redick, though the coach's potential is still unclear. 

Redick signed a four-year deal with the Lakers, estimated at $45 million.

