Tiki Barber Says 'College Football Sucks,' But His Reasoning Is Exactly Why It's So Great

Tiki Barber thinks college football sucks, and recently let the world know that he doesn't care for the sport during his radio show. The former New York Giants running back offered up an explanation for why he doesn't care for college football these days, but funny enough, everything he said is exactly why millions of people are so drawn to it.

Barber's admission came during Wednesday's edition of ‘Evan & Tiki’ on WFAN as Barber and his co-host, Evan Roberts, were discussing rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart being named the backup for the Giants heading into the season. Roberts was against the hypothetical of Dart seeing meaningful snaps as a rookie before Barber pointed to recent success stories like Jayden Daniels and CJ Stroud, but then flipped the conversation to college football as a whole.

"This is the evolution of college football. And by the way, as an aside…college football sucks," Barber said. "It is a bad watch. Cause you don’t know who’s good and you don’t know who sucks. And even the good teams suck. So, college football is bad."

It sure sounds like Barber is describing the pure, unpredictable parody that encapsulates college football.

You hardly ever know with absolute certainty what you are going to get in a college football game. You're talking about 18-to-22-year-old kids, for the most part, giving it their all against another group of 18-to-20-something-year-olds, the vast majority of which will never play one snap professionally.

It's the emotion, the trying to predict what this team has, how that team stacks up against another, home-field advantages, and how coaching staffs may or may not be able to handle big moments.

One week, a team could look unstoppable, earn a huge win, and then come out flat and lose seven days later to crash back down to Earth. Those good teams looking bad, and those bad teams looking good, is why college football is so damn intriguing.

Barber played his college football at Virginia and has spent the rest of his life in the New York area after nearly a decade playing for the Giants. He isn't hardwired with big-time college football and lives in a region dominated by professional sports, so it's no surprise he thinks the sport sucks, but that doesn't mean we can't tell him why he's wrong.