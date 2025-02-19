Tiger Woods Suffers Brutally Embarrassing Moment After Mixup With TGL Teammates

Tiger Woods had a night to forget in the TGL simulator league on Tuesday, but he did deliver an unforgettable moment, no thanks to his Jupiter Links teammates.

With his team trailing New York 9-3, Woods was left with a 199-yard shot, but oddly had a wedge in his hand. The 15-time major winner turned to teammates Tom Kim and Kevin Kisner to ask for the yardage again, and someone shouted "99."

In many cases, players and caddies will drop the "hundred" when it's actually a hundred-something-yard shot given that players can easily tell the difference between a shot under one-hundred yards and one north of 120 yards or so.

Well, it's far more difficult to judge actual distance when you're staring at a simulator screen and not an actual green out on a golf course, so Woods stuck with the wedge.

As soon as he hit the shot, Kim busted out laughing before asking Woods "what are you doing?"

"You said 99 yards!" Woods replied. "I just hit 99." Kisner and Kim fell to the floor laughing.

To Woods' credit, he thought he had 99 yards to the pin and ended up hitting the shot exactly 100 yards. Not bad.

Woods noted that he essentially hit the perfect shot, at least for the yardage he thought that he heard, but later called it "one of the most embarrassing moments of my golf career."

It's beyond wild that arguably the greatest golfer of all time is talking about a golf shot he hit into a screen as one of the most embarrassing moments of his career, yet here we are.

Woods and his Jupiter Links Golf Club had a rough go against New York and ultimately lost 10-3 in the match after trailing 8-0 at one point.

Jupiter and Boston Common, the team captained by Rory McIlroy, occupy the bottom two spots in the standings at this point of the inaugural season of TGL.