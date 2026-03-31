Tiger Woods Pleads Not Guilty, Demands Trial With Jury After DUI Arrest Following Rollover Crash

Tiger Woods has entered a plea of not guilty and has waived his arraignment, demanding a trial with a jury.

Woods was arrested in Florida with prescription opioids found in his pocket after being involved in a rollover crash this past Friday, according to court documents.

The 15-time major winner was arrested on charges of driving under the influence with property damage and refusal to submit to a blood alcohol level (BAL) test after law enforcement said his vehicle collided with another while driving impaired.

Woods' attorney, Douglas N. Duncan, did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Fox News Digital.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital, deputies with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office reported observing several signs of impairment at the scene. They noted Woods was "sweating profusely," his movements appeared "lethargic and slow," and his eyes "bloodshot and glassy" as well as "extremely dilated" after removing his sunglasses.

Woods admitted to being distracted prior to the crash occurring.

"Woods stated he was looking down at his cell phone and changing the radio station and did not notice the vehicle in front of him slowing down," deputies wrote in the affidavit.

After being placed under arrest, authorities found "two white pills inside woods’ left side pant pocket," which were later identified as hydrocodone, a prescription pain relief opioid.

The affidavit also stated that Woods admitted he took "a few" prescription medications. He also noted during the field sobriety tests that he underwent seven back surgeries and "over 20 operations on his leg."

Woods submitted a breathalyzer after being booked in Martin County Jail, clearing a 0.00 result on both samples. However, he declined to submit a urine test, which resulted in another charge.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said in a news conference that Woods was traveling at "a high rate of speed" when his vehicle collided with another car, resulting in his vehicle rolling over onto the driver's side.

This marks the second DUI arrest for Woods within the last decade. He was also taken into custody on Jupiter Island in 2017 after being asleep behind the wheel of a running vehicle at 3 a.m. after taking prescription drugs.

Woods was also involved in a 2021 rollover crash that resulted in serious leg injuries and emergency surgeries, which is what he was alluding to during the field sobriety tests.

Woods had just returned to The Golf League earlier this month for his first round of competition since undergoing more surgeries on his back, while also needing to repair a torn Achilles.

His teammate, Kevin Kisner, expressed concern for Woods following his arrest as well.

"Very disturbing. He was really working hard on his game, trying to practice and get back in shape," Kisner said, via Fried Egg Golf. "He signed up for the U.S. Senior Open yesterday. He was trying to do anything he could to come back and try and help our TGL team, get ready, hopefully try and play the Masters .

"Just a really unfortunate incident, I guess, Brad (Faxon), the only positive is that nobody was injured in the incident, and we can all move forward and hopefully help him get better."

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj and Julia Bonavita contributed to this report.