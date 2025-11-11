Tickets To One NFL Game Are Cheaper Than Concessions And That's Just Disgusting

Should the ticket to a game ever cost less than the food?

The price of tickets to games is getting out of hand, and it's even worse when you pile the price of concessions on top of that.

But do you know what might even be a bigger problem? When the ticket is less than the cost of some concessions.

The Cleveland Browns are gearing up to host the Baltimore Ravens in a highly anticipated AFC North clash… I kid, but those two teams will be playing each other in Cleveland this weekend.

READ: APPLE PIE‑FLAVORED MAC AND CHEESE IS HERE TO RUIN YOUR THANKSGIVING AND MINE

Now, if there's one thing I know about economics — and there really is one thing I know about economics — it's supply and demand. Those two things dictate the price of things, so when there are tens of thousands of tickets available to watch two teams that already have January Cancun plans, the price will be low.

In this case, very low, but with a catch.

That's right, you can get in the door for $11 but if you want to score some stadium grub like a cheeseburger or some nachos, that will cost you more than the ticket.

According to that post, burgers and nachos at Huntington Bank Field run you $13 and $12, respectively.

Now, I'm far from an advocate of government intervention, but I'd be all for it here.

There should be a law on the books that concession prices cannot exceed the get-in price for a game, even on the secondary market. That's just nuts.

Under this law (which I think we should call "Matt's Law" but I'm open to suggestions), the stadium would be required to lower the prices of those items. Therefore, burger and nachos prices could not exceed the $11 mark.

Believe me, I'm aware that this law would cause a ton of other issues, but I just hate this phenomenon on principle.

It reminds me of a time I was at a bar and one of their specialty cocktails used a gin I happened to buy. That was how I knew that they were charging more for that one cocktail than you'd have to pay for an entire bottle of the gin used in said cocktail.

Appalling

At least this will be a thing of the past when the Browns move into their new digs, which is slated to open in 2029.

Unfortunately, it's only because I can't imagine they'll have the stones to charge over $200 for a burger or nachos, but hey, maybe I'm wrong.