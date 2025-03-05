Ticket Reseller Sues Michigan For Millions After School Locks His Account

A season ticket holder has filed a lawsuit against the University of Michigan after the school locked his account for re-selling all of his tickets.

Kevin Brick, owner of scalping service Maxim Tickets, has spent the last two decades purchasing tickets to Wolverines football games for the sole purpose of re-selling them. According to the lawsuit, Brick had 164 accounts in his name and donated millions of dollars to the school to reap the benefits of the Priority Points linked to preferred seating options.

In 2023, though, the university instituted a new policy prohibiting people from buying tickets only to turn around and re-sell them for profit. The new policy also limits each person to eight total tickets.

"Season ticket holders attempting to circumvent established ticket limits by creating numerous accounts may have their tickets canceled at the discretion of Michigan Athletics," the policy states.

Then, Michigan locked Brick's account, which he claims cost him at least $2.5 million in lost revenue.

"Despite UM’s longstanding policy of allowing resale and transfer of football season tickets, it unilaterally changed its terms and conditions without (our) consent or knowledge in (and) around 2023," the lawsuit alleges.

Ticket Reseller Claims Michigan Wasn't Upfront About Policy Change

Brick and Maxim Tickets are also accusing the university of violating the state’s Freedom of Information Act by withholding internal documents on the ticket policy and communications to current or prospective ticket holders.

He's seeking $2 million in damages, MLive reported.

Essentially, Brick is mad that he can no longer hoard thousands of tickets and make millions by exploiting fans into paying much higher prices when it's already getting way too expensive to attend Division I college football games in the first place.

I'm all for capitalism, but forgive me if I don't have a whole lot of sympathy here.