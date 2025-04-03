Ticket Prices For Capitals' Remaining Games Amid Ovechkin Record Chase Aren't Insane... Yet

With seven games left to play this season for the Washington Capitals — a few of which are against teams out of playoff contention or clinging to the bubble — it's looking more and more likely that Alex Ovechkin will become the NHL's all-time goal-scoring leader before the regular season wraps up.

Everyone is going to want to see the Great Eight break the record and if it happens this season, there are only handful of barns it could happen in, and if you buy your tickets soon, the prices aren't horrendous.

The Capitals have three games at home, one in Columbus, two on Long Island and the season finale in Pittsburgh.

It's not unthinkable that Ovechkin could score a hat trick to capture the record in the Capitals next game, which is at home on Friday night against the Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago is the second-worst team in hockey, and the team with the third-most goals against.

According to The New York Post's Matt Levy, as of Thursday afternoon, the cheapest tickets to get into that game are going for $153 on ticket re-sale site Vivid Seats.

That's not great, but I guess if you want a shot at seeing history, it'd be worth the price.

The cheapest game to get into at the moment is April 15 when the Caps head to UBS Arena to take on the Islanders. The cheapest tickets are reportedly $52, which is a good deal.

However, there are five games between then and now and the likelihood of that record goal coming before that are kind of high.

But would it be worth the gamble? I think so. Even if you don't see history, you get an NHL game out of it.

Of course, if Ovechkin reduces that margin to one or two, all of those ticket prices are going to shoot up.