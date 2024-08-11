Who Saw This One Coming?!: Three German Swimmers Got Very Sick After Swimming In The Seine

The Seine has been one of the most talked about parts of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, so it's only fitting that as the Games draw to a close we get one last update from those who had to take a dip in a river in which swimming was outlawed for a century.

The latest? Three German swimmers are sick after swimming in the river.

"Two female German open water swimmers were treated as outpatients (Friday) for nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. They have been feeling much better since this morning," the Germans said in a statement per the Associated Press. "Another swimmer with similar symptoms is currently being treated by the German team doctors."

Now, correlation doesn't equal causation, but when you start having symptoms like that after swimming in a river known to be pretty dirty, people will start connecting the dots.

Maybe they got some bad schnitzel, but given it was open water swimmers and, as far as we know, the German rowers and cyclists are A-okay on the BM front, I think we can all agree that the Seine is the top suspect.

The Germans didn't identify any of the athletes who had fallen ill, but one decided to out themself as one of the swimmers who had put in some time on the porcelain throne (fitting that "toilet" is a French word, right?).

"Vomited 9 times yesterday + diarrhea," she posted, before adding sarcastically, "Water quality in the Seine is approved," Beck wrote.

I detect some sarcasm in her approval…

That's a tough break, but it some like it was kind of inevitable, right?

Well, you live and you learn. Hopefully, they won't try to hold swimming events in the Los Angeles River in 2028.

