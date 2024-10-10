There's A New Sports Curse And It's All Thanks To Sabrina Carpenter

Step aside, Drake!

Move over, Madden curse.

Take a seat, Steve Bartman (actually, had he just stayed in his seat there wouldn't have been an issue).

There's a new sports curse on the block and it's all thanks to pop-star Sabrina Carpenter.

I feel Carpenter just exploded recently. Like, a couple of months ago I didn't know who she was then all of a sudden, I was an out-of-touch douche for not being hip to the next big thing in pop music.

But that's because I don't care about pop music. However, I care about sports courses, and therefore, we must discuss Miss Carpenter.

You see, she's in the middle of a big tour called the Short N’ Sweet Tour, and while this tour is only a few weeks old, we've got the makings of a curse on our hands.

According to Uproxx, last month, Carpenter did a show in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena, home of the Toronto Maple Leafs, a franchise that is kind of already cursed. There, she thew on a bedazzled Leafs sweater, and, lo and behold, the next time the Leafs hit the ice for a meaningful game — which was their season opener on Wednesday night in Montreal — they lost 1-0.

Not a good start to the year, but that's one game out of 82. Not a big deal.

At least, Carpenter hasn't caused her hometown team to bow out of the postseason or anything…

…hm?… Oh, she did, did she?

Carpenter is a Pennsylvania native, and busted out a Phillies jersey for her show at the Wells Fargo Center, just across the parking lot from the Phillies' Citizen Bank Park.

Of course, the Phillies were eliminated from the playoffs the next night thanks to a 4-1 loss to the Mets in Game 4 of the NLDS.

So, if Sabrina Carpenter is coming to your town and there's a big game coming up, maybe don't give her a jersey.