There's Already Concern That The 2032 Olympic Rowing Venue Might Be Crocodile Infested

We're seven years away from the 2032 Summer Olympics in Brisbane, Australia. Hell, there's a whole other Summer Olympics that needs to happen — the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles — before most people even turn their attention to it.

But, as was the case with just about every iteration of the Olympics before it, it's never too soon to start castrophiszing about ways for the event to go wrong.

Like, I think we talked about all of the poo in the Seine from the moment they announced plans to hold some open-water swimming events in it.

But, an issue that's being brought up about the Brisbane Olympics, and more specifically the venue where rowing events are slated to take place, is kind of a biggie.

According to Sportnet, earlier this week, media in Queensland — I don't mean to flex my middle school Geography Bee championship-winning geography skills, but that is the state that Brisbane is the capital of — has already started raising concerns about events set to take place on the Fitzroy River.

According to the Daily Mail, saltwater crocodiles are seen in the river pretty regularly.

That's a scary prospect… but let's be honest: It could also make for the most-watched rowing event in Olympic history.

However, Australia has already held pre-Olympic rowing camps on the river, and concerns over man-eating reptiles cruising around rowers have been downplayed by officials including chairman of the organizing committee for the 2032 Games, Andrew Liveris.

"There are sharks in the ocean and we still do surfing… this is can do, not can’t do, please flip the mindset here," he said. "Creatures below the water... that’s a bit kind of Hollywood-ish."

I mean, it is a bit Hollywood-ish — creatures below the water — but it also usually is where these creatures are: below the water.

He raises a good point though, surfing events are held out in the ocean, and sharks aren't always a concern.

Still, I think they may want to make sure that river is as safe as possible — and I'm sure they will — before Olympic rowers hit the water early next decade.