New York Times Destroyed For Wild Anti-Arch Manning Tweet: REACTIONS

The New York Times is getting cooked after declaring Arch Manning a failure on X.

The Texas Longhorns QB has had a rough start to his first season as the program's unquestioned QB. The team is 3-2, unranked and Manning hasn't lived up to the generational hype placed on his shoulders.

So far on the season, Manning has 1,151 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns, five interceptions, a 60% completion rate, 160 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.

The stats aren't terrible on paper, but the tape isn't great at times. That's the simple reality.

New York Times cooked over Arch Manning tweet.

Now, rational fans can understand that Manning has just started five games this season, and he might need some time to grow.

Just don't tell The New York Times and The Athletic, which is owned by The NYT, that fact. They fired off a tweet and story Tuesday afternoon declaring that Manning is "a man synonymous with failure."

It takes a lot for college football fans to unite around a common goal, but someone how The NYT and Athletic got the job done.

People unloaded on the outrageous tweet.

Arch Manning might turn into an elite QB. Maybe he won't. Time will tell. What I can say for sure is that declaring him a bust after five games in his first season as the full-time starter is insane.

His two losses came at Ohio State and at Florida. We're now declaring people failures for losing road games in two of the most hostile atmospheres in college sports?

Seems like a bit of an overreaction, and I say that as someone with no dog in the fight. The young man is still cutting his teeth, and doing it with a re-tooled team after the program's success in 2024.

Let's just tap the brakes a bit before declaring his career dead.

Do you think the tweet is justified or wildly over-the-top? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.