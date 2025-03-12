Texas Basketball Coach Applauds Student Reporters Who Drove 16 Hours To Cover Game In Powerful Moment

There is an unbelievable number of student reporters around the country grinding away, paying their dues, and hoping to make it in this weird, difficult, and rewarding industry. Some of these young reporters are built differently than others, however, and three who cover the Texas Longhorns certainly fall into that category given their efforts to cover the SEC Women's basketball tournament.

As most predicted, the Longhorns met South Carolina in the championship game on Sunday with the Gamecocks ultimately flexing their muscle in a 19-point victory.

While Texas head coach Vic Schaefer wasn't exactly thrilled after seeing his team lose in the championship game, it didn't keep him from applauding three student reporters in the media center who made the 16-hour drive from Austin, Texas to Greenville, South Carolina for the final.

Schaefer not only tipped his cap to the three student reporters, he urged them to put his name on their resumes as a reference.

"Are y'all my three that drove 16 hours?" Schaefer asked. "I want y'all to know, when it comes time to get a job, you put me on your resumé. That's really unique, and I'm proud that you guys are here, and I'm proud that you take enough pride in your job that you would do that," he added. "Because you don't have to do that. And I think people need to know that, so thank you for being here."

Not only is this incredibly classy from Schaefer to shout out the young reporters, this is a moment the three of them will never forget. After driving across the country to cover a potential conference tournament title, only to see your school lose by 19, it's safe to say the three reporters weren't exactly seeing the payoff, but then Schaefer delivers the compliment of all compliments.

South Carolina is set to be the first overall seed for the 2025 NCAA Women's Tournament, while Texas should be a lock to get another No. 1 seed in the bracket as well.